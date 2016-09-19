Domestic dispute suspect found near Ellensburg - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Domestic dispute suspect found near Ellensburg

Domestic dispute suspect found near Ellensburg

Posted: Updated:

SELAH, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies and the Selah Police responded to a domestic dispute call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. It happened on the 1100 Blk. of S. Wenas Rd.

 The 50-year-old man got into a physical fight with the female victim, when she grabbed a frying pan to defend herself, the man then grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at her. The woman was able to move the gun away from her before it was fired.  

 The suspect then ran away while officers could get on scene. Kittitas County Deputies found the suspect just outside of Ellensburg.

 The man was taken to Yakima County Jail for domestic violence and first degree assault.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   