Domestic dispute suspect found near Ellensburg

SELAH, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies and the Selah Police responded to a domestic dispute call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. It happened on the 1100 Blk. of S. Wenas Rd.

The 50-year-old man got into a physical fight with the female victim, when she grabbed a frying pan to defend herself, the man then grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at her. The woman was able to move the gun away from her before it was fired.

The suspect then ran away while officers could get on scene. Kittitas County Deputies found the suspect just outside of Ellensburg.

The man was taken to Yakima County Jail for domestic violence and first degree assault.