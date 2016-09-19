18-year-old expected to be sentenced as a juvenile - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WALLA WALLA, WA - An 18-year-old will likely be sentenced as a juvenile after taking a plea deal in a shooting.
 
 A prosecutor says that the 18-year-old was 17 when he drove people to and from the scene where 20-year-old Diego Bante-Rivera was shot in late July. Adult sentencing could have meant up to year in jail.
 
 Officials intend to recommend a juvenile sentence of time served on a charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
 
 Two other men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.
 
 The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office reported Bante-Rivera was still hospitalized for treatment last week.
 
 Authorities have not released a possible motive for the shooting. Those involved are believed to be gang members or associates.

