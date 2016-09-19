Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day with doughnuts

NBC RIGHT NOW - Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and participating Krispy Kreme locations are celebrating once again by giving away free doughnuts.

Speaking like a buccaneer will score you one free original glazed doughnut, but if you dress like a pirate, you'll walk out with a free dozen!

To qualify, costumes must have at least three pirate items, like an eye patch, or bandana.

No purchase is necessary for the giveaway. Offer is good while supplies last and only on Monday, Sept. 19.

