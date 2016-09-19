In a 12-hour period over the weekend, 4 car crashes leave 5 dead

WESTERN OREGON - In the time span of about twelve hours, the Oregon State Police investigated four separate crashes on Western Oregon highways that took the lives of five people. Below is a summary of each.



HIGHWAY 22, MP 75 - LINN COUNTY

On September 17, 2016 at about 4:00 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 22 near milepost 75 (five miles west of the Santiam Junction).



Initial investigation revealed a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when it attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle. The Volkswagen lost control, slid off the south side of the highway and struck a tree. The Volkswagen continuing down the embankment, rolling over several times.



The driver, Alexander Shumilov, age 31, of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The highway conditions at this time were wet. OSP was assisted by the Black Butte Police Department Black Butte Fire and Rescue, Idanha Rural Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation. No further information was released.





HIGHWAY 18, MP 1.5 -- LINCOLN COUNTY

On September 17, 2016 at about 6:40 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency vehicles responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 1.5 (just east of Lincoln City).



Initial investigation revealed a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 when it failed to negotiate a corner on the wet roadway. The Honda slid into the oncoming lane where it collided with a westbound 2010 Kia Soul.



The driver of the Honda, Maricela R. Trujillo, age 42, of Woodburn received life threatening injuries and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. Her two passengers, Sarah S. Trujillo and Rebeca M. Amador (both 20 years old and from Woodburn) were pronounced deceased on scene.



The driver of the Kia, Douglas J Bender, age 23, of Milwaukie, Oregon was not injured. Two passengers in the Kia were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



Highway 18 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by Lincoln City Police, Otis Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation. More information will be released when it becomes available.





HIGHWAY 22, MP 14 -- POLK COUNTY

On September 17, 2016 at about 10:00 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of single vehicle crash on Highway 22 near milepost 14 (just west of Highway 99W interchange.)



Initial investigation revealed a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 14 when it drifted into the center median, rolled over and came to rest on its passenger side on the south side of the highway.



The driver, a 49 year old woman from Keizer was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released pending her family being notified.



OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, Polk County Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation. This is an ongoing investigation.





HIGHWAY 42/INTERSTATE 5 -- DOUGLAS COUNTY

On September 18, 2016 at about 4:15 a.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle at the Highway 42 interchange with Interstate 5.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when it took the 119 exit (Highway 42). As the Ford negotiated the sweeping right corner of the off-ramp, it drifted off the ramp and rolled over in the area between the ramp and Highway 42. The Ford then rolled onto both lanes of Highway 42 where it struck an eastbound 2010 Peterbilt while airborne.



The driver of the Ford, Anthony Q Webber, age 31, of Roseburg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Peterbilt, Richard E Arceo, age 33, of Pasco, Washington was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for minor injuries.



OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Fire District 2, Winston-Dillard Fire, Bay Cities Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation. Highway 42 was closed for over four hours while the investigation was being conducted. No further information was provided.