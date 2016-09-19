Tree Top in Selah teams up with Ugly Produce Campaign

SELAH, WA - We've all been told not to judge a book by its cover, but do we think about applying this rule to the food we eat?

In the Yakima area, millions of pounds of fruits and vegetables are harvested every year, but not all of them come out looking as perfect as the ones we see in the store.

Luckily, Tree Top over in Selah has teamed up with the Ugly Fruit and Veg campaign, an activist organization that works to "fight wasted food around the world."

According to the campaign, we waste between 20 and 40 percent of perfectly good produce globally because it isn't aesthetically pleasing--even though we have 800 million people suffering from hunger around the world.

Tree Top spokesperson Sharon Miracle says Tree Top is the perfect company to work with the ugly fruits and veggies movement, because it was founded on using this exact kind of produce for its products.

"We can actually take that beautiful produce--it's not suitable for the market, because people aren't used to buying it like that--but we just turn it into products that people enjoy and it adds value to the entire supply chain of fruits," she says.

Miracle also says Tree Top is able to save money by taking these fruits that would otherwise be sent to a landfill, and people who buy misshapen or strange-looking produce for their own groceries can save money...and help reduce food waste as well.

The Ugly Fruit and Veg campaign wants to remind people that "ugly really is beautiful" and these not-so-pretty produce items are just as nutritious and tasty as the perfect ones we see in the store.

To learn more about the campaign and to see some enlightening pictures of 'ugly' produce, you can visit www.uglyfruitandveg.org, or visit their Facebook page.