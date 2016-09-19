A little Christmas Eve miracle revisits her rescuers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

A little Christmas Eve miracle revisits her rescuers



YAKIMA, WA - A little girl in Yakima is just a few days away from turning nine months old, but what's special about this girl is how she came into the world.

Last Christmas Eve, a firefighter found a baby on the doorstep of a local fire station, and Haley Gibbs brings us her story.

Her name, appropriately enough, is Eve, and she was recently adopted by a couple in Yakima who decided to bring her home just days after firefighters had found her.

This past Saturday the family took Eve back to that same fire station to be reunited with the people who saved her life.

It was Joanna Albrecht, a firefighter with Yakima Fire Station 92, who heard the initial cry just outside the station's back door, and when she went outside in the 18 degree weather, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"I was pretty shocked to see a little infant inside, wrapped in towels, inside the cardboard box, but relieved when she did make a cry," Albrecht said.

The firefighters took her inside, where they saw her umbilical cord still dangling, but pinched by a bobby pin. They wrapped her little body in warm blankets and heating pads as the ambulance rushed to come get her.

She was then taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be taken care of, and it was then that Travis and Miranda Welch received the call about a found baby girl.

The couple named her Eve in honor of her Christmas Eve birthday, as well as for the Hebrew meaning of Eve, which means "to live or to breathe", because they feel that's exactly what Eve did as she fought to live and breathe that cold December night.

