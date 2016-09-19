Man dies in car accident following a sudden medical condition - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man dies in car accident following a sudden medical condition

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - This morning a man lost his life in a tragic accident right along Yakima Avenue.

62-year-old Ron Berger was driving west on Yakima Avenue around 6:00 a.m. when police say he had a sudden medical condition, possibly a heart attack, which caused him to veer off Yakima Avenue and into the Yakima Convention Center's front sign.

Berger died after being taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, no one else was injured in this incident.

