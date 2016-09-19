CRIME STOPPERS: Warrant issued for Gabriel Antonio Velazquez

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a man by the name of Gabriel Antonio Velazquez.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney has issued a warrant for his arrest under the charge of Child Molestation in the First Degree.

Velazquez's last known residence is Kennewick. He is 56, Hispanic, 5' 7", and 180 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

