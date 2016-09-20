Police say overnight car fire in Pasco is suspicious

PASCO, WA - Police are investigating a car fire that happened late Monday night.

The calls came in around 11:55 p.m., firefighters were called in to respond to the 200 block of W Margaret Street, at the Pasco Housing Authority Complex parking lot. When crews arrived on scene, they found a maroon '94 Chevy Lumina engulfed in flames.

Pasco Police are investigating the fire as suspicious, after fire crews discovered the fire started in the back seat of the unoccupied vehicle.

If you have any information about the fire you are asked to call police at (509) 545-3421.