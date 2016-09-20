Yakima Valley SunDome to build state-of-the-art kitchen facility - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Valley SunDome to build state-of-the-art kitchen facility

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - In the next couple of months, the Yakima Valley SunDome will begin its construction of a new state-of-art kitchen.

The interior food preparation facility comes from a $2,000,000 grant given to the SunDome and State Fair Park last September.

Greg Stewart, President of the Central Washington Fair Association, says there was some initial confusion among the Yakima County Commissioners as to what exactly the kitchen project would entail, but that this new facility will create even stronger revenue for the SunDome.

The State Fair Park has catered over 100 events during the past year, and Stewart believes this is the area in which the park has the most potential.

"There's times when we'll have four or five events on these grounds in the same weekend," he says. "Quinceneras, wedding receptions, sporting event in the SunDome, a horse show in the south end of the grounds, and a lot of those require some kind of meal for their activities."

He also says the SunDome is comparable to the Convention Center in the amount of people it brings into the area--which in turn, helps stimulate the Yakima economy.

With a new kitchen, Stewart believes the park's catering operations can become more efficient at serving its clients' food needs, which overall will be better for State Fair Park and for Yakima tourism.

