Samsung announces 500,000 new Note7 devices in stores tomorrow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N. J. - Samsung has just announced that there will be 500,000 new Note7 devices in stores across the country tomorrow morning, Wednesday, September 21st. Customers wanting to exchange their original Note7 for the new device will be able to do so beginning tomorrow morning.

Through the voluntary recall program that Samsung initiated on September 2nd, roughly 25% of the original Note7 devices sold in the U.S. have been returned. Because tomorrow is the first day that the new Note7 will be available, that number will continue to increase.

There is a particular feature of the new Note7 that will help customers ensure they are using a safe device. The color of the battery indicator light has been changed to green (whereas it was gray/white on the original Note7).