Fully involved structure fire keeps crews busy overnight

PASCO, WA - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a local business overnight. It all happened at CWallA in the Pasco Griggs Shopping Center,

where crews spent most of the Tuesday night fighting the fire.

It happened just after 11 o'clock. Crews were called out for what they originally thought was a grass fire at Griggs Department Store. Police were the first to arrive and they called in to say that it was actually a fully involved structure fire.

Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department says, "The gates were locked, with it being 11 o'clock at night , so crews had a hard time making entry into the property to begin with, so that took us extra time to get there, but there was already flames through the roof and the building was already 100% involved by the time they got here."

Over 40 fire fighters from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Franklin County, and other agencies worked together to put the fire out.

For the safety of the crews attacked from the outside only, because everything inside was engulfed in flames. The building was made of light metal construction, and it is unclear how long the fire had been going on. Around 2 a.m. crews finally got control over the fire.

One fire crew stayed on scene throughout the morning to make sure no flames flared up.

Pasco Police and Fire are investigating the fire as suspicious. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pasco Police at 545-3421.

This is the third suspicious fire in Pasco this week.