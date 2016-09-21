Yakama Nation joins rally against potential Nestle Bottling Faci - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakama Nation joins rally against potential Nestle Bottling Facility

TOPPENISH, WA - Today, the Yakama Nation will join members from other tribes protesting to keep Nestle's Bottling Facility out of the Gorge Coalition.

 The area in question is Oxbow Springs and Herman Creek which cold spring water outside Cascade Locks, OR. Oxbow Springs and Herman Creek provide a cold water refuge for salmon that have faced deadly high water temperatures in the Columbia River over the last few years. 

 The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) is currently using the water for its Oxbow Fish Hatchery, but has tried for nearly a decade to transfer a portion of its water right to Cascade Locks for Nestle Waters North America's use.

 In May, Hood River County passed ballot Measure 14-55 banning commercial water bottling plants from the County. Despite the approval of this measure, Cascade Locks and ODFW have continued their attempt to bring Nestle Waters North America into the Columbia River Gorge. 

 The rally will be held this at 10:30 this morning to urge Oregon's legislators to oppose the Nestle water bottling plant. 

