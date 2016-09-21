"Strong Families" parent education classes starting Sept. 26 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

"Strong Families" parent education classes starting Sept. 26

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - “Strong Families”, a parent education program of Comprehensive Healthcare, is starting classes in Yakima on September 26th at Roosevelt Elementary, 120 N. 16th Avenue in Yakima.

“Strong Families” classes are free and open to all parents, grandparents and caregivers. Classes include a free parent manual. Classes run 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. with sign-ups available at the door or online at www.comphc.org. For answers to questions, call 509-576-4319.

Classes are in English and childcare is not provided.

“Strong Families” teaches parents how to communicate better with their children, understand their children’s developmental stages, and improve their discipline efforts. “Strong Families” has provided classes throughout the Yakima Valley for 14 years.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   