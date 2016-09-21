"Strong Families" parent education classes starting Sept. 26

YAKIMA, WA - “Strong Families”, a parent education program of Comprehensive Healthcare, is starting classes in Yakima on September 26th at Roosevelt Elementary, 120 N. 16th Avenue in Yakima.

“Strong Families” classes are free and open to all parents, grandparents and caregivers. Classes include a free parent manual. Classes run 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. with sign-ups available at the door or online at www.comphc.org. For answers to questions, call 509-576-4319.

Classes are in English and childcare is not provided.

“Strong Families” teaches parents how to communicate better with their children, understand their children’s developmental stages, and improve their discipline efforts. “Strong Families” has provided classes throughout the Yakima Valley for 14 years.