Kennewick schools recognized for student achievement

KENNEWICK, WA — Seven Kennewick elementary schools were recently recognized for not only meeting but surpassing challenging student achievement goals in reading and math set by the Kennewick School Board.



The School Achievement Awards celebrated 90 percent or more of students in specific grades being at or above grade level in math or reading on the Measurement of Academic Program (MAP) test, or having the most improvement in reading scores over the course of the 2015-16 school year.



“We set challenging standards because we know how important reading is to future success in school and life,” said Superintendent Dave Bond. “While the national average is to have about half of your students above grade level, the fact we’re getting above 90 percent at or above grade level in many of our schools says a lot about the quality of instruction and our commitment to growth.”



This year's achievement award winners are listed below:



Canyon View Elementary

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 90%



Cascade Elementary

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 95%



Cottonwood Elementary

Third Grade Reading Champions – 93% of students read at or above 50th percentile

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 96%

Achieved the 90% Math Goal in Grade 3

Achieved the 90% Math Goal in Grade 4

Achieved the 90% Math Goal in Grade 5



Hawthorne Elementary

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 92%



Lincoln Elementary

Most Improved Third Grade Reading Goal (Fall to Spring) – 91% of students met the annual growth goal

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 92%



Ridge View Elementary

Achieved the 90% Math Goal in Grade 4



Washington Elementary

Achieved the 90% Reading Goal in Grade 3 – 94%