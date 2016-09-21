City council discusses Yakima's marijuana ordinance - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City council discusses Yakima's marijuana ordinance

YAKIMA, WA - This week's City Council meeting included a discussion regarding the new changes to Yakima's marijuana ordinance.

The City Council was looking to add some facilities to the already-established 1,000 foot buffer, as well as open up some more opportunities for marijuana retailers.

The council officially added family home childcare centers to the buffer, something that was not included in the original ordinance. These facilities will have to meet state guidelines and must have state licensing to be part of this add-on.

In addition to this change, they will also now add small convenience centers to the marijuana retail zones, which means a few more areas will now be open to potential marijuana shops. However, they will still have to meet the 1,000 foot buffer requirement, and the sites could change over time.

"The council saw a map last night that says: 'Okay, here's the zone that you're allowed and it's a thousand feet away from a childcare center, playground, school'," said Randy Beehler, city of Yakima spokesperson. "But that map's going to change over time because a childcare center isn't there today, next month it might be, and the opposite is true."

This means that changes to this ordinance might be done for now, but they are not done entirely...something that will have to be looked at when the time comes.

Beehler says the public's overall response to these changes was relatively balanced, some were against the changes and others were for them.

