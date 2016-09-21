Officers remind everyone to drive safe after two consecutive collisions on 6th Street

YAKIMA, WA - Police had to block off 6th Street and one lane of Lincoln Avenue earlier this afternoon after two cars collided.

One car was traveling westbound on Lincoln Avenue when a blue Subaru slammed into it after running the stop sign on 6th Street, causing both vehicles to spin out in the middle of the intersection, one even tearing down a street sign.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but fortunately no one else was hurt.

Neither of the vehicles were insured, and the driver who ran the stop sign did not have a license, meaning he will have to pay multiple fines that add up to over $1,000.

Yakima police officers say they see these types of accidents often in this specific part of town and want to remind everyone to pay close attention at all times when driving.

"Just pay attention while driving, put the phones away," says YPD officer Scott Grant. "Cell phones cause a lot of collisions and it's not worth it."

As officers were putting the second car on a tow truck and getting ready to open 6th Street back up to traffic, they heard a loud thud and looked over to find another accident just one block away.

This accident was at the intersection of 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where yet another person ran a stop sign.

Thankfully there were no injuries in the second accident, but this only highlights officers' reminders to stay safe on all roads and to pay attention at all times when driving.