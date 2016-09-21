Coworkers of JJ Hurtado's mother show their support in many ways

HERMISTON, OR - On August 18th, the Good Shepherd Health Care System family was deeply affected by the tragic events of that day.

The event which claimed the lives of two wrestling coaches and the teenage son of their coworker, Andrea Bye, impacted the staff deeply as they cared for their coworker in the hospital setting.

To show their unwavering support for their coworker and the community, there was a grassroots movement led by many in the organization to show support and also contribute in any way that they as her hospital family could. Many employees contributed to the go fund me accounts that had been created.

When frontline staff had discovered that the wrestling team had begun a scholarship program in JJ Hurtado's name by selling t-shirts to help fund the scholarship program, Good Shepherd employees organized their departments and staff to get involved. Together they raised over $1,000 for the scholarship program.

Then on Wednesday, September 7th, employees wearing their Long Live Hurtado t-shirts had an opportunity to express their love for Andrea and JJ’s memory.

“We want our community to know that we are here for you and with you through the good times and the bad, and we will continue to be here for you along life's journey,” said Emergency Room nurse Amber Davis, who helped raise awareness about the scholarship program.