Richland City Council rejects initial proposal to ban smoking in some areas of city-run parks, docks and venues

RICHLAND, WA - Smokers will still be able to light up or 'vape' up in Richland's public parks, for now. The City Council rejected a proposal that would have banned smoking or using e-cigarettes near playgrounds, groomed beaches, on docks and at marinas, and in spectator seating areas in city-owned venues.

Council members voted to send the proposal back to a committee for some changes. They agree smoking should be banned in areas near kids but said the list of those places is too long.

Pasco and Kennewick have some restrictions on smoking in public parks.