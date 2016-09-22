Vandals make a mess of popular Richland park - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Vandals make a mess of popular Richland park

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is asking people to report crime and vandalism in its public parks. Over the weekend, someone stole a musical art piece from Howard Amon Park, damaged the zip line and a park ranger vehicle. In a nearby neighborhood park, the city also discovered a destroyed soccer net.

If you know anything about the recent vandalism or see any crimes take place, report it at (509) 628-0333.

