Kennewick Police ask for public help after arresting homeless man for lewd conduct

Kennewick, WA - With the growing homeless population in our area, law enforcement officers are facing unusual situations. On Monday, September 19th, Kennewick Police responded out to Columbia Park to find a homeless man that had been making a mess near a bench along the Columbia Park Bike Trail. Garbage, food wrappers, bottles, clothing and human waste were found in the area.

Police were called out because someone passing through the area were defecating in public, when police make contact with homeless people, they try to just clear them out of the area. In this case police said the man, 56-year-old, Daniel Knight, was uncooperative and combative so they arrested him and booked him at a local county jail for lewd conduct.

"When you see someone and it looks like they've been living at a location for several days, not just like they're leaning their backpack and resting for the night. When you can tell that they've made a home there, that's when you call us," said Sgt. Ken Lattin, with Kennewick Police Department.

If you see anyone acting inappropriately or making a mess anywhere on public property you are encouraged to contact local law enforcement, to help ensure the safety and cleanliness of the community.