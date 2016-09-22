Karlee's Koffee hosts fundraiser for local boy

TOPPENISH- If you've been around the Toppenish area lately, you've probably driven past a little place known as Karlee's Koffee.

Karlee's Koffee came to be just over a year ago, after Devon Jenkins lost her 6-year-old daughter, Karlee, to cancer.

Karlee had developed the disease from medication she was given for a heart transplant, and sadly lost her battle.

"Nettie opened up Karlee's Koffee after planning opening up a coffee shop with Karlee before she passed away," Jenkins says. "They had these dreams, and it sidetracked Karlee when she was going through treatment."

Tomorrow, Karlee's Koffee is hosting its second annual fundraiser in Karlee's honor to raise money for a little boy named Tiago, a local 2-year-old battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

The event starts at 8:00 am and ends at 3:00, and includes a bake sale, a raffle, and t-shirt and bracelet sales. All proceeds go directly to Tiago's family.

Jenkins says these fundraisers are important to her because of the support she received from the community when Karlee was ill.

"That burden was gone, so I could focus on giving everything I had to Karlee," she explains. "And that's just what I want to be able to do for other families who are going through this, because it's just the worst thing that we have to face."

The folks at Karlee's Koffee also want to remind us that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month--so this is the perfect time to give that support to the kids going through these battles.

Karlee's Koffee is located at 280 Fort Road in Toppenish.

