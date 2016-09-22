Only Dog Park in Tri-Cities Closes for Six Months

Richland, WA -- Safety concerns are playing a big role in why Paws-Abilities Place is closed for now.

Paws-Abilities Place is the only dog park in the Tri-Cities, which is why some people were surprised to find out that it will be closed until this Spring.

"We showed up here today and we were informed that it's closed for six months," said Jessica Horst. "That's crazy. I don't know what I'm going to do. I come out here often and bring him out here because it's the only place my dog can really run around and have fun."

The president of the dog park explained what is causing the safety issues and what they're doing to fix them.

"It was terribly rutted with a lot of places with big erosion," said Tom Currie. "They came in with their equipment to smooth it out and they brought in some more dirt to level it off."

Although it's a temporary inconvenience, some dog owners are looking at the bright side.

"It will be better in the long run," said dog owner, Julian Almberg. "Hopefully it will stay that way for quite a bit and they won't have to do maintenance next winter again."

The city has set up an alternative park for bigger dogs that's right next door to the original dog park.

"We didn't know there would be something else, so when we found out there was a temporary dog park we were like woohoo!" said Almberg.

Currie explanied why they're just now fixing the problems.

"We have to close it for six months to allow the grass to germinate, take hold and get some coverage," said Currie. "If we just re-seeded and opened it back up, big-dog activity would just pull all of that up and we would be right back where we were. They said this was their best time to do this type of work to let the seeds germinate over the winter and get a good start for the spring."

