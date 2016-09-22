'Til Superbowl do us part

PASCO, WA- It will be a backyard wedding to remember full of flowers, footballs and field goals. On Saturday, Kimberly Welch and Raymond Bennett will say "I do" at their football themed wedding.

Kimberly told us, "we actually were talking about it today, we just couldn't decide where we wanted to do the wedding and what we wanted to do and then we threw out the football thing and laughed about it and it's carried this far".

She will tackle her way to the alter sporting a Seattle Seahawks skirt and custom jersey and her groom will be sporting his team, the Denver Broncos. What's even better, "my buddy that got ordained will be up there in a referee uniform" Raymond says.

They've thought of all the details from using football helmets to hold petals for the flower girls to football bobble heads for cake toppers. They even tell us the bridesmaids won't have bouquets but instead will hold new footballs down the aisle.

They're expecting about 200 guests at their wedding that will never be forgotten