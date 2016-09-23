The Great Prosser Balloon Rally flies back into town

PROSSER, WA - Happening this weekend, The Great Prosser Balloon Rally is back! All the fun starts Sept. 23rd at the Prosser Airport.

The rally runs until Sunday, Sept. 25th. Balloons will launch each day at 6:45 a.m. at the Prosser Airport on 111 Nunn Road. Saturday night they will light the balloons up for the special Night Glow will be happening at 5:30 p.m. at Art Fiker Stadium.

Admission and parking are free all weekend long.

