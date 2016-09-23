Kittitas County announces they will end burn ban a week early - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

ELLENSBURG, WA - Kittitas County Fire Marshal announced today that Kittitas County will be lifting the burn ban in the county at 12:00 p.m. Sept. 23rd.

 This was decided because of the low moisture content, weather conditions and patterns, topography, and fuel types in the affected areas.

 In the area, Kittitas County believes that the burn ban is no longer necessary. 

