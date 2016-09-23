Eisenhower Student Collapses At School

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A 15 year old boy collapsed at Eisenhower High School earlier today. According to the Yakima Police Department, the young man had been doing pull-ups, when he walked away and collapsed on the floor. School and medical officials arrived on scene as soon as possible where they found the boy unresponsive. CPR was performed and an automated external defibrillator was used. Once they had him stabilized, he was airlifted to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma.

This story will be updated.