Central Washington State Fair Park Kicks Off Today

YAKIMA, Wash.--- The fun began at 11 a.m. when the State Fair Park officially opened it's gates to the public. It's an annual, family friendly event that goes until October 2nd. One woman says she comes every year and always has a good time.

"I see everybody smiling, everybody loves it here," Fair attendee Elizabeth Munoz said. "Every body just says it's so exciting and fun here."

There are a lot of fun events happening, especially this year. Munoz says the petting zoo is always a kid favorite.

"We don't get out that much, but this is a thing that we do every year and my kids love seeing all the animals," Munoz said.

Another event for animal lovers is Brad's World Reptiles, where they have a variety of reptiles that you can get a first hand look at.

"They've got a 7 foot alligator, giant snakes," State Fair Park President, Greg Stewart said. "It's like walking into a rain forest inside the building and it's free."

Another new interactive game you can check out is U.S. Cellular's Virtual Reality Tour.

"We have something for everyone in the family to do," Stewart said. "It's family entertainment."

Although there is a lot of new exhibits and events, there are always the classic carnival rides, games and favorite fair foods.

"We hope when they leave here, they leave with smiles," Stewart said.

For more information about the fair you can click on the link below:

http://www.statefairpark.org/p/central-wa-state-fair