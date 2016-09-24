Shooter kills three at local mall north of Seattle



BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) -

LATEST-



8:12 p.m.



The Seattle Times reports that one of the victims in the deadly Washington state mall shooting is a 16-year-old girl.



Sarai Lara's mother said she had survived cancer as a young girl and was a happy student.



Evangelina Lara told a newspaper through a translator that she was shopping Friday night at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, with Sarai and her younger sister, but they split up.



She says Sarai went to Macy's looking for pants. News of the shooting spread through the mall, and Lara tried to get to her daughter but was unable to do so.



Evangelina Lara says it was confirmed at 2 a.m. Saturday that her daughter was among the five people killed.



___



7:31 p.m.



Authorities say the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Washington state mall shooting is in custody.



The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management said via Twitter Saturday evening that the suspect had been captured. No other details were immediately available. A news conference was set for Saturday night.



A gunman opened fire at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, Friday night, killing four females and a male before fleeing. Law enforcement staged a massive search over more than 20 hours for the suspect, initially described by witnesses as a young Hispanic male wearing black.



Authorities had said that a rifle had been found at the scene.



The motive was unknown for the shooting about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle. The FBI was assisting local authorities, but it said there was no evidence to point to terrorism.



8:36 a.m.



A gunman who fatally shot five people at a Washington state mall remained at large as authorities said the motive for the slaying was unknown but there was no indication the shootings were a terrorist act.



Four females and one male were slain at Cascade Mall on Friday evening in Burlington, Washington.



At a news conference Saturday morning, Mount Vernon Police Lt. Chris Cammock said the female victims' ages ranged from teens to seniors. There was no information on the age of the male victim. No identifications have been released. Authorities did not know the name of the suspect - described as a young Hispanic male - and appealed to the community for help.



Michael Knutson, assistant special agent in charge of the Seattle FBI, said at the news conference there was no evidence to point to terrorism.



------

Authorities say a fifth person has died following a shooting at a shopping mall north of Seattle.



A spokesman for the Skagit County Emergency Operations Center says the unidentified male victim died early Saturday at a Seattle hospital. Four female victims died earlier following the Friday night shooting at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington.

------

The Latest on a fatal shooting at a mall in Washington state (all times local):



9:55 p.m.



Authorities say three people were killed and two injured when a gunman opened fire at a mall north of Seattle.



Washington State Patrol spokesman Mark Francis said Friday night that three females were killed, one male suffered life-threatening injuries and another female suffered non-life threatening injuries at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington.



Authorities had previously said four people were killed, but updated the number of fatalities after they were able to secure the scene.



Authorities were searching for a gunman they described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt.



___



9:30 p.m.



Gov. Jay Inslee says tragedy has struck in Washington state in Burlington, where a shooter has taken the lives of at least three people.



The governor said in a statement that many questions remain but state patrol and local law enforcement are on the scene working swiftly to locate the shooter and clear the area.



"Trudi and I send our condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for anyone injured. We urge residents to heed all safety and detour warnings. Stay close to your friends and loved ones as we await more information and, hopefully, news of the suspect's capture."



The Washington State Patrol had previously said on Twitter that four were shot.



___



9:23 p.m.



An employee at a restaurant near a deadly mall shooting in Washington state said they "immediately locked the doors" when they heard of the mayhem Friday night.



Stephanie Bose, an assistant general manager at Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant near Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, told The Associated Press the shooting happened inside the Macy's department store. Her restaurant is just outside the Macy's.



Authorities say four people were slain and the gunman was still on the loose.



A boyfriend of one of Bose's employees came into the restaurant after trying to go to the mall. She said he saw people screaming and police blocking the door with assault rifles.



___



9:10 p.m.



Federal authorities are responding to a deadly mall shooting in Washington state.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives said Friday night it was deploying to Burlington, Washington, after authorities said four people were killed at the Cascade Mall.



Authorities were searching for a man wearing gray who was last seen walking toward Interstate 5. It wasn't clear if more than one gunman was involved.



___



8:47 p.m.



Authorities in Washington state say four people have been killed during a shooting at a mall north of Seattle and that at least one suspect remains at large.



The Washington State Patrol says on Twitter that the four were shot Friday at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Seattle.



Sgt. Mark Francis says authorities are searching for a man wearing gray who was last seen walking toward Interstate 5. Francis says it wasn't immediately known if there was more than one gunman involved.



Francis said at about 8:30 p.m. that the mall had been evacuated and emergency medical personnel were cleared to enter and attend to any injuries. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt.



The Cascade Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington that opened in 1990, according to the mall's website. It features J.C. Penney, TJ Maxx, and Macy's stores, among other stores, restaurants and a movie theater.

