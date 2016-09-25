Police capture 20-year-old shooting suspect in Oak Harbor

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a mall in Washington state (all times local):





Authorities say the suspect in the deadly Washington state mall shooting said nothing when he was apprehended and was "zombie-like."



Island County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Hawley said he spotted 20-year-old Arcan Cetin Saturday evening in Oak Harbor, Washington, from a patrol car and immediately recognized him as the suspect.



Hawley said at a news conference that his office had received information that Cetin, who is from Oak Harbor, was in the area. Hawley said Cetin was unarmed: "He said nothing. He was kind of zombie-like."



A gunman opened fire at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, Friday night, killing four females and a male before fleeing. Law enforcement staged a massive search over more than 20 hours for the suspect.



Authorities say the captured suspect in the deadly Washington state mall shooting is 20-year-old Arcan Cetin.



Washington State Patrol Sgt. Mark Francis said via Twitter that Cetin was a resident of Oak Harbor, Washington.



Authorities announced earlier that the suspect had been apprehended Saturday evening. A news conference was scheduled for later Saturday night.



The motive was unknown for the shooting about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.

