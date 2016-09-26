21-year-old Hartline man dies in Wallula head-on crash

One dead after head on crash on Highway 12

UPDATE AT 8:09 AM-

WALLULA, WA- The Washington State Patrol says 21-year-old Logan Thompson died Monday morning in a head-on crash on Highway 12.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol are involved. Thompson, a resident of Hartline, died at the scene. The cause is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS:

The roadway is open and traffic is moving through the area. Washington State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

UPDATE: Crews are expecting to have the road open by 7 a.m.

WALLULA, WA - Washington State Patrol is investigating an accident that happened on U.S. Highway 12 around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews say that a semi was heading westbound when a silver dodge heading eastbound crossed the center line and hit the semi head on. A 21-year-old male died at the scene.

Both directions of Highway 12 are closed and crews are hoping to have it open by 9 a.m.

No word yet on if drugs or alcohol were involved.