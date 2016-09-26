Shooter is dead after injuring six near a strip mall in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Several people are being told to shelter in-place after a shooting outside a Houston strip mall.

Shots rang out just before 6:30 a.m. local time. When officers arrived on scene, the shooter started firing at them. Police returned fire.

Six people were taken to the hospital for injuries and three were treated and released. Right now, one person is in critical condition and one person is in serious condition. The shooter is dead.

Police found the suspects car and found weapons inside. The bomb squad is now searching the car. There is no news if there was another shooter in this case.

The identity of the shooter hasn't been released yet, but police say that he was an attorney who lived in the neighborhood and was having issues with his law firm.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we get more information.