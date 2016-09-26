Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle after failing to stop at - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle after failing to stop at stop sign

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A 70-year-old man is dead after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of SR 97 and SR 970.

On Saturday at around 3 p.m. about 11 miles east of Cle Elum, 70-year-old Arthur H. Boelter was bicycling northbound on SR 97 and was turning west onto SR 970 after failing to stop at the stop sign. He was struck by a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Bryce R. Kipp, who was traveling southbound on SR 97. 

Boelter was declared deceased at the scene. Boelter was wearing a helmet and Kipp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. No drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

No charges are being issued at this time. The cause of the incident was due to failure to stop by the bicyclist.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   