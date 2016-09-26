Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle after failing to stop at stop sign

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A 70-year-old man is dead after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of SR 97 and SR 970.

On Saturday at around 3 p.m. about 11 miles east of Cle Elum, 70-year-old Arthur H. Boelter was bicycling northbound on SR 97 and was turning west onto SR 970 after failing to stop at the stop sign. He was struck by a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Bryce R. Kipp, who was traveling southbound on SR 97.

Boelter was declared deceased at the scene. Boelter was wearing a helmet and Kipp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. No drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

No charges are being issued at this time. The cause of the incident was due to failure to stop by the bicyclist.