Portion of Columbia River will be closed for power line maintenance

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A portion of the Columbia River above Vernita Bridge will be temporarily closed to boating traffic on Sept. 28 and 29 and Oct. 3 and 4 while a contractor for Grant PUD performs maintenance to power lines that cross over the river. The Grant County Sheriff's Office river patrol will be enforcing the closure of about a 400-yard corridor of the river 2.5 miles upstream from the Vernita Bridge.

The closures are expected to last between 30 to 60 minutes at a time, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., while the work is taking place. When the closures are in effect, watercraft operated by the Grant County Sheriff's Office will have their emergency lights on and will be approaching boats before they enter the closed area. For more information, please call Grant PUD Public Affairs at (509) 754-5035.