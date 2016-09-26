Two East Valley HS students get violent; results in school lock down

MOXEE, WA - East Valley High School was put on lock down around 1:00 p.m. today due to a heated argument and verbal threats given between two students.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and learned that the situation stemmed from a fight that happened at the Central Washington State Fair between two East Valley High School students.

When the two students saw each other again at school, it developed into another incident.

Once verbal threats were made, one of the students' family members showed up at the scene, and because of safety reasons, East Valley High School was put under lock down. Just five minutes later, Moxee police showed up, along with Yakima County Sheriff Deputies.

The school lifted the lock down shortly after the authorities arrived to diffuse the situation.

We reached out to the Superintendent of the East Valley School District to get more information about the situation and if these students will be facing any consequences, but no information has been provided yet.