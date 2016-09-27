Pasco School District starts Early Childhood Education Initiative program

PASCO, WA - Pasco School District is starting up a new program to help prepare the youngest members of the community to enter into school. The program is called the Early Childhood Education Initiative.

The goal, to lower the number of kids in their community who are entering kindergarten unprepared. Educators want to eliminate this problem, by rallying behind the community's littlest learners.

"Early learning is really my passion, I believe that what we are able to do for our children from birth to 9-years-old sets the foundation for the rest of their life, and I believe this is the most important work we can possibly be doing as educators," said Erich Bolz, Assistant Superintendent at Pasco School District.

To get the program started, the district is hosting two community discussions to give parents, and anyone interested in early child education the chance to give the district some input on what they would like to see from the program.

With the help of the forums, the core foundation of the program will be developed. The district is hoping that within the next five years parents and their children will feel more ready for school.

The forum for English speakers is Wednesday, September 28th and one for Spanish speakers on Thursday, September 29th. Both sessions will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Booth Education Center at 1215 West Lewis Street.