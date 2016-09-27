State audit finds more money was embezzled than originally thoug - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

State audit finds more money was embezzled than originally thought

PASCO, WA - A state audit has found that the former director of the Downton Pasco Development Authority who admitted to embezzling took $53,000 more than investigators initially thought.
    
 According to the audit, which was released Monday, Michael Goins took more than $143,200 for his personal use between August 2013 and last November. Goins admitted to taking $90,000 as part of a plea agreement in April.
    

 Though the final amount he was found to have stolen is more than what he admitted to, it is well below the $250,000 threshold needed to bring Goins back to court for additional charges, as set by a judge.
    
 Goins was released from prison July 21 after service his one-year term for first-degree theft with aggravating factors. He was credited for time served.
 

