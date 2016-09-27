Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic prepares for 2016-17 flu season

YAKIMA, WA - Flu season is here, and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) providers are urging everyone to get their flu shot now.

“Now is the ideal time to get your flu shot,” says Lori Kelley, YVFWC Infection Preventionist.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection. Getting the vaccine now is recommended.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic medical sites throughout the Yakima Valley are now offering flu shot clinics, where patients and community members can drop by without an appointment and get their flu shot for $25. Flu vaccinations are encouraged for everyone ages 6 months and older, you do not have to be a patient of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to take advantage of the flu clinic hours.

Below is a list of the dates, times and locations of flu shot clinics.

Grandview Medical –Dental Clinic

October 6 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 13 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

1000 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA 98930

Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic

Every Wednesday, beginning Oct. 5 – 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

510 West First Ave, Toppenish, WA 98948

Valley Vista Medical Group

September 28 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 5 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 12 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 19 – 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

820 Memorial St., Ste 1, Prosser, WA 99350

Mid Valley Family Medicine

Every Thursday, beginning Oct. 6 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

620 West First Street, Wapato, WA 98951

Kelley would like to remind patients; however, if you get the flu shot at a location that is not the clinic you regularly visit, you should be sure your primary care provider gets a copy of the information for your medical records.