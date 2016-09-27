Grandview man dies after semi rollover near Mabton

MABTON, WA - On Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m., 61-year-old Jessie S. Adame of Grandview was driving a semi truck 6 miles south of Mabton when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled his vehicle. The accident occurred on northbound Glade Road near the 2000 block.

Adame was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover, and was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. It is not clear yet whether alcohol or drugs were involved.