National Drink Beer Day comes just In time for Fresh Hop Ale Festival

YAKIMA, WA - Beer lovers, this week is for you.

Not only is today National "Drink Beer" day, but the annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival is coming up this Saturday.

Brewers from around the Yakima Valley will come together to celebrate their seasonal fresh hop beers, which can only be made this time of year, during harvest season.

Yakima Craft Brewing Company is getting ready for the festival and preparing their own fresh hop batches.

RJ Milburn, sales representative for the company, says this is an opportunity for brewers to appreciate each other's work and help each other make all of Yakima's local beers as great as possible.

"It's always awesome to be able to hang out with a bunch of other brewers, and, you know, trade some secrets around," he says, "...see what other people are doing, kind of bounce new ideas off each other, and of course, sample each other's beer."

Yakima Craft Brewery recently offered its Rookie of the Year Root Beer for non-beer drinkers, and although its not currently available, they say they are looking into producing new kinds of root beers and other sodas.

The Fresh Hop Ale Festival will run Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. downtown near the Capitol Theatre, and will feature all kinds of new fresh hop beers available for tasting.