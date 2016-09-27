Yakima Valley College offering ESL classes

YAKIMA, WA - If you need help learning or improving your English, then Yakima Valley Community College is now offering English as a Second Language classes, also known as ESL.

Even though the classes have already started, people still have an opportunity to enroll.

There are six different ESL courses, and all of them are taught in English.

Instructors focus on six different areas: listening, reading, writing, speaking, mathematics, and technology.

In addition, students are also taught community-based themes.

Ericka Pope, an ESL instructor at YVC, says that some of the curriculum mimics that of the K-12 system.

She also adds that she teaches students from different language backgrounds who attend for different reasons.

"We see a lot of people who are here trying to learn more English so that they continue on and get their GED," said Pope. "We see some students who are here so that they can increase their language skills in their job place."

People can enroll by calling YVC at 574-6850, where they can schedule an assessment for their English knowledge.

If you live out of town and are still interested, their Grandview and Toppenish campuses also offer the courses.

If you can't make the morning classes, YVC also offers evening courses, which start at 5:30 p.m.

Enrollment will be open for the first six weeks or until the course fills up, and each class has a capacity of about 30 students.