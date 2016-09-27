Pasco police team up with different agencies to arrest two people during drug bust

9/30/16 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - Thousands of dollars in drugs were recovered from a drug raid earlier this week, and now there are updates on the investigation that's put two men in jail.

Multiple agencies are involved, including two undercover detectives with the DEA Tri-Cities Task Force.

We now know that an undercover operation lead to the discovery of up to $70,000 in cash, several ounces of crystal meth, up to one pound of cocaine, and three guns in the home at the 500 block of West Bonneville Street.

Joel Macias and Gustavo Negrete-Villalobos sold 8 pounds of meth at $4,700 a pound to two undercover detectives at the Sleep Inn located in Pasco.

Once the transaction was made, one of the detectives notified officers waiting at Villalobos' home.

We've also learned that the two people in the car leaving the home during the arrest were also detained, one identified as Francisco Elvira Junior.

We will continue to provide updates as this story develops.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PASCO, WA -- Two people have been arrested after a drug raid at a house in downtown Pasco on Tuesday. It involved multiple police agencies across the area including the DEA, Pasco and Kennewick Police Departments, and the Tri-City Drug Task Force.

Sgt. Scott Warren with the Pasco Police Department said they were conducting a search warrant at the house on the 500 block of West Bonneville Street around 1:30 this afternoon.

Police also stopped a car on South Lewis Street after they saw it leaving the suspect's house.

In addition, Delta High School was put on a lock down earlier in the day where the investigation began in West Pasco.

"It's an ongoing investigation so the jurisdictions involved are going to continue to work this case and see where it goes from there," said Sgt. Warren.

It is still unknown what type of drugs the two were arrested for.