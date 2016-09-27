A look into the history of the Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department has certainly fought plenty of historic fires in the past, but they've done a lot more than fight fires over the years.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke to a firefighter who actually created a documentary to show new firefighters and the public just what they bring to the table.

"It's a department that's over 125 years old, that's pretty, pretty impressive," said Alex Langbell, Training Captain for YFD.

After being here for over one hundred years, the history is never-ending.

"From where we started as a fire department," Langbell says, "to bringing the first mechanized fire department west of the Mississippi."

And one of those first ever motorized fire engines still sits right inside of Fire Station 91 today, and it still runs. But this isn't the only thing they've kept from the past.

"It would say there would be a box alarm at 3rd and Yakima Avenue, they wouldn't know the building, they didn't know what it was, everyone would go there until they figured out what had actually happened," said Jeff Pfaff, PIO for the YFD.

For the fire department, keeping these historical items is a way to reflect on the past while staying in the present, which especially important for new firefighters.

"It talks about not only what they're getting into, but the career of a firefighter and the challenges that we face," said Langbell.

These historical items also provide a connection between the fire department and the public.

"It shows how the fire department has always been here for the city of Yakima and the citizens of Yakima, from the very beginning."

To learn even more about the beginnings of the fire department, you can click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XgY-1s0uPs