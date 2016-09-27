Fall festivities await at Middleton Farms

PASCO, WA - Middleton Farms expects upwards of 20,000 people to participate in some of the various activities that will be held on the property this fall.

The festival will be open on weekends in October, and with five weekends this year on the calendar instead of four, Middleton Farms expects more visitors than ever before.

"We have just a ton of new activities," said Fall Festival manager Scott Middleton, "And we've done everything a little bit bigger this year. We're hoping to have all the families out for a community event."

Middleton says the corn maze is a challenge, and for some it could be too grueling, so there's another option for those who don't want such a tough task.

"If you don't feel like you can go for 45 minutes, average time in the corn maze, you can take the kids maze, it'll be about 10-15 minutes," said Middleton.

One way to cut this time down is to follow the instructions shown at the start of the maze to download an app onto your phone a course map in it.

Reporter Rex Carlin tried his luck, but he just ended up right were he started, not the most successful attempt at conquering a corn maze.