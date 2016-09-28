Tips on preventing car theft from happening to you

TRI-CITIES, WA - A lot of cars in the area have been reported stolen in the last month. Four came in Tuesday morning alone. So Pasco Police are asking you to help them so they can help you. Here are some tips that they posted to help prevent car theft from happening to you.

The fact is, living in a nice neighborhood won't protect you, because in a thief's mind, that's where the nice cars are.

These thieves are looking for unlocked cars, so be sure to lock your car up.

If they get inside and find a spare key, that car will go missing as well, so don't leave keys in your car.

But most importantly, pay attention to what's going on around you and if you hear or see anything out of place call 911.