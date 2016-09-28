Crews don't know what started a fire near I-90 Tuesday afternoon - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crews don't know what started a fire near I-90 Tuesday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - About 55 firefighters worked to put out a blaze along Interstate 90.

 It started near Exit 93, between the freeway and Thorp Prairie Road Tuesday afternoon. It's burned at least 6 acres. One bulldozer and a DNR helicopter came in to help contain the fire.

 Right now, crews don't know what started it.

