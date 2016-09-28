Early morning fire in Pasco being investigated as suspicious

Pasco, WA - An early morning fire kept Pasco Police and Fire crews busy throughout most of Wednesday morning. The fire, being investigated as suspicious, happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South 4th Street.

When firefighters got on scene they found a 10-by-10 shed completely engulfed in flames. Authorities say a man had been living in the shed, but say no one was in the out-building at the time of the fire.

"The homeowner and that person had an argument today and the homeowner told them they wanted them to no longer be living back there," said Don Donais, Battalion Chief with Pasco Fire Department.

Officials tell NBC Right Now, that they are looking for the man to discuss circumstances surrounding the fire investigation.

No other homes were damaged by the blaze, and it took about 10 minutes for fire crews to get control of flames. During the morning, Pasco police officers were seen going to neighbors doors.

Pasco Police and Fire Departments have not released the identity of the man they're looking for.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.