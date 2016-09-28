Two students and one teacher injured after South Carolina elementary school shooting

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are responding to a reported shooting at a South Carolina elementary school.

7 p.m.



The teen who police believe fatally shot his father and then opened fire at an elementary school was never actually able to get inside the school building.



Anderson County Sheriff's Lt. Sheila Cole said the teen was apprehended Wednesday by veteran firefighter Jamie Brock, and she confirmed news reports that the shooter was never able to make it inside the school.



Authorities did not reveal the teen's age at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, and Cole says she doesn't have his age.



The Anderson Independent-Mail quotes Anderson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Keith Smith as saying the teen is 14 and could be charged as a minor.



6:30 p.m.



A hospital official says a teacher and a child brought there following a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school have both been released.



AnMed Health spokeswoman Juana Slade had earlier told The Associated Press that the hospital had received one adult female and one male child, and that both were in good condition.



Authorities say a female teacher and two male students were wounded in the shooting.



Greenville News reported earlier Wednesday that a 6-year-old child was airlifted to Greenville Memorial and was in critical condition. Greenville Memorial spokeswoman Sandy Dees has confirmed that a child was taken to the hospital, but would not release any further information.



5:30 p.m.



Authorities say there is no evidence that the shooting at a South Carolina elementary school was related to either terrorism or racism.



Capt. Garland Major also said that authorities are confident there was only one shooter and that he is in custody following Wednesday's shooting at Townville Elementary School.



Garland says he believes the teen is the son of 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, who was shot to death at a house not far from the school. He says authorities think the teen first shot Osborne before going to the school and opening fire.



Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told a news conference that a 911 call from Osborne's house was received shortly after the school shooting.



Anderson County school district 4 superintendent Joanne Avery said school has been canceled for the rest of the week and that counselors are being made available for students.



Avery told a news conference that school officials are "heartbroken about this senseless act of violence."



5:15 p.m.



Authorities say they believe the teenage male who was taken into custody following a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school first fatally shot his father.



Capt. Garland Major told a news conference that the shooter used a handgun and that one of the students was shot in the leg and the other in the foot. He said a female teacher was shot in the shoulder during Wednesday's shooting at Townville Elementary School.



4:30 p.m.



A hospital official says a teacher and a child brought there following a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school are both in good condition.



Asked about shooting victims brought to AnMed Health, spokeswoman Juana Slade told The Associated Press that the hospital had received one adult female and one male child, and that both were in good condition.



Authorities had said previously that one teacher and two students were wounded in the shooting.



Greenville News is reporting that a 6-year-old child was airlifted to Greenville Memorial and is in critical condition. Greenville Memorial spokeswoman Sandy Dees confirmed that a child had been flown to the hospital, but would not release any further information.



Officials say, 2 students, 1 teacher wounded after SC elementary school shooting; teen suspect in custody.



News media outlets quote Anderson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Sheila Cole as saying the shooting was reported at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.



A local news outlet reports that helicopters landed by the school and students were evacuated to a nearby church.



The school is located near the Georgia state line.

