Celebrate National Hot Mulled Cider Day with Tree Top

SELAH, WA - We've officially kicked off the fall season, because today is National Hot Mulled Cider Day.

Caitlin Medearis stopped by the Tree Top Store and Visitor Center in Selah to meet with Pam Thierolf, who showed us how to make a tasty cider drink.

"First we take our ingredients," she explains, "Tree Top Spiced Cider, then we have whipped cream, we have cinnamon, and we have caramel sauce. You could use pumpkin sauce, or you could use white chocolate. All of it's good. Take spiced cider, put it in your cup. You can microwave it, or we have an espresso machine. Warm it up in the espresso machine, mix it up a little bit, add your whipped cream, a little bit of cinnamon, a little bit of caramel sauce. There you go, you've got hot spiced cider from Tree Top."

When apples are picked later in the harvest season, they have the high sugar content needed specifically to make apple juice. Tree Top uses apples picked at the very start of the season for its ciders, because those apples have the necessary tartness.

"We're now just cider and regular apple juice, though apple blend works also," says Thierolf, "and we have a fresh-pressed Honey Crisp that works excellent for mulled spiced cider drinks."

For more of Tree Top's cider recipes that will help you celebrate National Hot Mulled Cider Day, you can visit www.treetop.com. There, you'll find recipes for everything from Magic Cauldron Apple Punch for kids to more grown-up drinks, like a Hot Apple Toddy.