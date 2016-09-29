Milton-Freewater officer arrested on suspicion of assault

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - A police officer in the Umatilla County town of Milton-Freewater has been arrested on suspicion of assault and official misconduct.



Oregon State Police investigators said Thursday that 36-year-old Brian Scott pushed a handcuffed suspect in the back, leading the man to fall against a concrete wall and injure his scalp and vertebrae.



The OSP says video surveillance from the processing area of the police department shows the incident.



Scott was arrested Wednesday after investigators also interviewed the injured suspect and another officer who was present at the time. The OSP is declining to release the surveillance video because the investigation is continuing.



Scott has not yet made a court appearance and it wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney yet.

